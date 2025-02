Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking a cold front dropping temperatures and reducing humidity on this Monday.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “A cold front is moving its way through our area this Monday, delivering cooler temperatures and less humidity. Expect gorgeous conditions on this President’s Day.”

Monday

A cold front is moving through Southwest Florida, bringing cooler and less humid conditions this Monday afternoon.

Highs will be below 80° for the first time in almost three weeks and top out in the upper 70s.

Clouds will clear throughout the day, and the sky will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny for your Monday plans.

Tuesday

Pleasant for Tuesday morning with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

We’ll see sun and clouds for your Tuesday afternoon plans.

While most will stray dry, a few showers will develop Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Highs top out in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Wednesday

The Weather Authority is tracking another cold front that is set to arrive Wednesday night.

While most of Wednesday will stay dry, isolated rain showers will move into Southwest Florida Wednesday evening and continue overnight.

Temperatures will be warmer with highs in the lower to mid-80s.