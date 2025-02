Welcome to WINK News Photos of the Week, where we highlight memorable moments from Southwest Florida throughout the week.

This week’s edition features the Savannah Bananas, some goth friends celebrating a dark Valentine’s Day, and photos of baby otters.

Savannah Bananas Photos

Credit: WINK News

The Savannah Bananas played their first game in Fort Myers on Friday at JetBlue Park. WINK News sports reporters Sylvie Sparks and Zach Oliveri were live for the festivities.

The sold-out crowd witnessed the Bananas play the Party Animals on Friday night.

The Savannah Bananas played three games last weekend.

Goth Gala Photos

Credit: Tim Belizaire Credit: Tim Belizaire Credit: Tim Belizaire

Love Your Rebellion and Nice Guys Pizza hosted the Goth Gala for the Forlorn on Friday night.

It was a dance party with a goth assortment, including industrial, goth, and dark wave music, with performances from Violent Vickie and DJ Audax.

Baby Otter Photos

Credit: CROW Credit: CROW

CROW rescued two baby otters earlier this month in Punta Gorda. Both otters were dehydrated but were given food and water.

They were rehabilitated, and the plan is to send them to a partner clinic.

CROW provided footage of the two adorable otters recovering on their Facebook account.

March to a Million

WINK News is organizing the annual March to a Million Meals campaign to support the Harry Chapin Food Bank. The campaign aims to feed a million people by March 1. $10 provides 20 healthy and nutritious meals to those in need.

On Sunday afternoon, WINK News viewers provided 718,296 meals to needy families. That means we are over 70% of the way to the goal of 1,000,000 meals.

The Cross Creek Laker 9-Holers donated $12,468 to the Harry Chapin Food Bank, which provides assistance to those in need.

Click here for our WINK Feeds Families’ March to a Million donation page.

Shift Coffee Valentine’s Photos

Love was in the air at Shift Coffee Bar on Sunday. The coffee bar celebrated Valentine’s Day and its anniversary.

The Wurst Street Dogs, Wolfmoon, and the Coal Room provided food.

Chole Newton owns End of March Vintage, a curated pop-up shop selling vintage clothing, goods, and accessories.

She emphasized the community she could be a part of due to Shift Coffee.

“If not for Shift, I would not be with my current partner,” said Newton. “I would not be a part of the friend group I have, and I would not have this opportunity to share my business with this community.”