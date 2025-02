Spring Training is in full swing for the Atlanta Braves, who’s full squad reported on Tuesday, that means National League Cy Young winner and FGCU Hall of Famer Chris Sale is back in southwest Florida starting another season on the mound.

Sale enters his second season with the Braves following a dominant debut.

Last season he won his first Golden Glove, Comeback Player of the Year and the coveted Cy Young Award.

Bringing fans like Clayton Hanlon with him from Boston.

“Following his career from Chicago to Boston now down at the Braves, it’s really cool,” Hanlon said. “We were sad to see him go up in Boston, but it was really cool to see him come down and win a Cy Young in his first year with the Braves.”

Clayton just moved to southwest Florida and is taking advantage of seeing his favorite pitcher and his team up close.

“Chris Sale is one of my favorite players, just because he’s really dominant on the mound when he’s pitching and I think he has a really good approach to the game,” Hanlon said. “He always is in the zone, focused and he always attacks the hitters when he’s out on the mound.”

Atlanta’s third baseman Austin Riley, one of the best in the league, is grateful he only has to face the flamethrower in live batting practice, not in games.

“Sale is, you know, never had success off him,” Riley said. “A lot of times I’m like, ‘Glad I’m playing defense behind him.’”

Last season Sale ended the regular season with an 18-3 record and led the National League in ERA, strikeouts and wins.

Young pitchers like AJ Smith-Shawver have a lot to learn from the eight time all-star.

“Chris is so impressive and he’s such a pro, like the things he does day in, day out, or in the energy that he has and how much the guys respect him,” Smith Shawver said.

First pitch of Spring Training for the Braves is on Saturday against the Twins in Fort Myers and their home opener is on Sunday against the Rays.