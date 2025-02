A record crowd of 825 people gathered at the Ritz Carlton Tiburon to raise money and awareness to end domestic violence. Denise Brown was the guest speaker.

Brown spoke about the murder of her sister, Nicole Brown Simpson, and the domestic violence she endured during her marriage to O.J. Simpson.

“I learned about it too late,” said Brown.

During the Mending Broken Hearts with Hope Luncheon, Brown shared intimate details of her sister’s story.

“She was in the wine room beaten, while her husband was watching TV just feet away,” said Brown.

It’s been 30 years since the murders and the trial that cleared O.J. Simpson criminally. Since then, Brown has made it her mission to prevent domestic violence.

“I said all the wrong things: ‘Why don’t you get away from him?’ And over the 30 years I’ve learned you need to support that person because the statistics show a domestic violence victim will return 7 to 10 times before actually leaving the situation,” said Brown.

A new generation is learning about Nicole Brown Simpson and O.J. Simpson through a Netflix docuseries. Despite its graphic and raw content, it raises awareness, aligning with Brown’s mission to honor her sister’s memory.

“I don’t want her to have died in vain. I mean, I hope that I can save someone’s life. I feel if I can save someone’s life, I’ve done my job,” said Brown.

Brown said that Nicole hid her domestic violence well.

Brown began speaking for Nicole but told the crowd she now speaks for all domestic violence victims.

“You have the right to say no,” said Brown.

The luncheon was a fundraiser to benefit the Shelter for Abused Women and Children.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, they have a 24-hour crisis line at 239-775-1101.