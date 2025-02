Dr. Cornelius “Pat” Cacho, a beloved philanthropist and advocate for education, dedicated his life to empowering others through opportunity and knowledge.

His recent passing has left a legacy that his family hopes will inspire future generations in Southwest Florida.

Denise Zazquez-Troutman, Dr. Cacho’s daughter, recalled the type of person Cornelius was.

“This man was somebody whose love was in his actions and the things that he did,” Zazquez-Troutman said. “He believed earnestly that the way up for African Americans was through education, and every day, every minute and every moment he was thinking about that.”

Dr. Cornelius Cacho’s dedication to education was evident in his nearly two decades of tutoring Collier County students and establishing the Cacho family scholarship at Florida Gulf Coast University.

In one of his last conversations, Dr. Carolyn Cacho, Dr. Cacho’s daughter, recalled him telling her about how he chose to live his life.

“Carolyn, I could have lived a fancier life, but I wanted the kids to get an education,” Dr. Cornelius Cacho said.

Carolyn was inspired by the way her father impacted the youth.

“I mean talking to people in McDonald’s, talking to people in public, talking to people and young people in Walmart, he didn’t miss an opportunity to tell a minority person that education was the way for us,” Dr. Carolyn Cacho said.

His daughters highlighted her father’s journey and the impression he left.

“He started from very humble beginnings in Belize, Central America, and he had the opportunity to make a mark in this world, and he did.” Dr. Carolyn Cacho added, “I would say that Dad went far and wide. He was somebody who went to the Naples Philharmonic regularly and was friends of the orchestra, but he never forgot who he was.”

Dr. Cacho passed away on Feb. 7 at 98 years old. He was involved with numerous organizations, including The Collier County Community Foundation, Cleveland Clinic, Greater Naples Leadership Council, Early Childhood Coalition of Southwest Florida, and Fun Time Early Childhood Academy.