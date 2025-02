Construction on Southwest Florida’s third diverging diamond interchange is set to begin in March.

The Florida Department of Transportation is hosting a public meeting on Tuesday afternoon to answer any questions the community may have.

The meeting is from 4 to 6 p.m. at the North Collier Regional Park exhibit hall. The open-house style meeting gives people the opportunity to speak with FDOT engineers first-hand, voice their concerns and learn about the new interchange.

WINK News reporter Amy Galo spoke with Juan Carrillo, FDOT senior construction project manager, before the meeting.

“We’re going to be presenting with some renderings of what the final configuration of the project is going to look like,” explained Carrillo. “We’ll have some videos for the public to see, how to maneuver through the DDI once it’s complete.”

The $27.5 million diverging diamond interchange project at the intersection of Pine Ridge Road and Interstate 75 in Naples is expected to help traffic flow.

“It’s going to eliminate some conflict points,” said Carrillo, “which is going to make the intersection safer for the traveling public.”

However, it’s about to get a bit harder before it gets any easier.

“We’ll have some nighttime lane closures,” explained Carrillo. “We’ll have some detours because we have to work on the ramps, but all these detours are going to be throughout the night.”

Rest assured, Carrillo told WINK, this shouldn’t take anywhere near as long as the Colonial Boulevard diamond interchange in Fort Myers, which ran into delays with COVID-19 and hurricanes Ian, Helene and Milton.

“We’re expecting to be this one short,” said Carrillo, “and those were unexpected delays. It’s Mother Nature. We don’t control that.”

If everything goes according to plan, the new interchange should be completed by mid-2027, about two and a half years from now.

“There’s signage on the ground and signs overhead, so it’s easy to maneuver,” explained Carrillo when WINK asked about concerns from the public. “I know some people don’t like change, but we need to adapt to those changes, especially if it helps with the safety of the public.”