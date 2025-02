The Fort Myers Beach Pier remains a symbol of the destruction caused by Hurricane Ian two years ago. Efforts to rebuild it have taken a lot of time.

On Tuesday, Lee County Commissioner David Mulicka announced that county staff said the pier is now expected to be finished a year earlier than previously announced.

The pier, a beloved landmark of Fort Myers Beach, was destroyed by Hurricane Ian. It has remained untouched since then.

In June, Lee Commissioners approved plans for a new, larger, and more resilient pier. However, this decision was met with some opposition.

Bill Waichulis with the Pink Shell Resort said, “We need to come online as fast as possible. It’s a detraction for our island.”

Commissioners said they have received many calls and emails regarding the pier. The initial projected finish date of 2028 was not well-received.

Commissioner David Mulicka initiated a discussion about the pier at Tuesday’s commissioners’ meeting, seeking to be more involved in the permitting and construction phases to accelerate the timeline. Mulicka was not a part of the vote on the pier design in June.

“There may be some other opportunities for upgrades, and I would like for your approval to assist with lobbying for any other efforts that we can do together to accelerate it,” said Mulicka.

He shared his excitement that the pier will be completed a year ahead of schedule and expressed eagerness for its return.

Mulicka said, “That means a year and a half from now that we would actually see workers working on it, and progress happening, which is something that I think will be wonderful for the residents to see a rebirth of that facility, to come back online.”

The permitting process is currently a major hurdle, and Mulicka hopes federal leaders can help expedite it, potentially saving even more time.

“I can’t wait to walk on it again with my kids,” said Mulicka.

The pier is currently in the permitting process, with construction set to begin in late 2026.

The new pier will be 1,000 feet long and 12 feet wide, making it 70% longer and 50% wider than the previous pier.