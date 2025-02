The Harry Chapin Food Bank in Fort Myers plays a crucial role in supporting smaller food banks in the area.

One such beneficiary is the McGregor Baptist Church Food Pantry, where volunteers work tirelessly to collect, sort and distribute food to those in need.

“It’s a mission you probably have no idea about. The Food Rescue Program,” said Bob Fain, director of the McGregor Baptist Food Pantry.

The pantry relies heavily on donations, picking up food from grocery stores that are nearing their sell-by dates but are still perfectly good.

Volunteers collect items like bread, salads, meats and even sweets. However, despite receiving free food from grocery stores, the pantry often finds its shelves lacking.

“When you step inside the work area of the McGregor Baptist Food Pantry, it is a well-oiled sorting machine,” said Fain. “And you may think, ‘Wow, look at all that food!’ But the reality is, most stock should be well over 6 feet high. But some spaces, for things like pinto beans, are empty.”

The partnership with the Harry Chapin Food Bank is essential for the pantry’s operations.

“Logistically, on Wednesday mornings, I place an order online on the computer, and I see what they have available. A lot of their food is no charge to us,” said Fain. “They also provide some food that we can pay for, but it’s better than a retail price, so we can get a discount price.”

For volunteers like Ron Whitmer, the mission is deeply personal.

“A lot of people we meet, some people have just legally come into the country, and they’ve been here a week, and they cry and they receive the food. They are so grateful. It’s wonderful,” said Whitmer.

The number of people relying on the McGregor Baptist Food Pantry has grown exponentially in the past three years.

“This march for a million meals that you guys are doing is huge in this community,” said Fain. “You’re in a position where you might see some of the results, but most people, they’re doing the donations, they won’t see the results, but they’re making a difference in people’s lives.”

The McGregor Baptist Food Bank operates every Monday and Wednesday at 10 a.m. on Fowler Street in Fort Myers.

The amount of food a household receives depends on its size, with a focus on well-rounded, healthy meals.

Click here for our WINK Feeds Families’ March to a Million donation page.