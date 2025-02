The iconic “Rachel at the Well” statue on McGregor Boulevard in Fort Myers has been a landmark for 94 years. However, it became a casualty of Hurricane Ian in 2022, and discussions for its repair are ongoing.

Funding is the primary obstacle in restoring the statue. FEMA has agreed to cover $125,000 for rebuilding the columns and wrought iron fence, but concerns remain about the structural foundation, which local historians believe may be cracked.

This foundation issue could affect the statue’s ability to withstand future storms. The city is currently in talks with a contractor for the statue’s repair, but both the city and FEMA must agree on the price.

Councilman Liston Bouchette emphasized the importance of preserving the statue.

“Our budgets are healthy. We even had a surplus last year. We gave back to the arts, and here’s a piece of artwork that needs that help,” said Bouchette.

Mayor Kevin Anderson also highlighted the need for careful spending.

“Whether they’re our local tax dollars or federal dollars, they all come from the same place in our wallets. So we have to be very cautious and judicious on how we spend those dollars,” said Anderson.

Residents eagerly await the restoration of Rachel, a popular spot for wedding photos. The city plans to discuss the statue further at their council meeting this evening