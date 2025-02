Every time Boston Red Sox prospect Roman Anthony comes to JetBlue Park for Spring Training, he has three things on his mind.

“Just enjoy the time here and have fun with the guys around me and learn from the guys around me,” Anthony said.

This is Anthony’s first big league invite to Spring Training.

“One of our guys called me and just kind of gave me the heads up a few weeks ago that I’d be coming,” Anthony recalled. “So, I think I had somewhat of an idea, but it was nice to finally hear it.”

The 20-year-old outfielder, who went to high school at Marjory Stoneman Douglas in Parkland, comes to Southwest Florida with a lot of attention and expectations, rising quickly through the minor leagues.

Anthony is ranked as the second best prospect in all of baseball, according to MLB.com.

“I don’t set any expectations on myself so I’m not really worried about what any expectations anyone sets on me,” Anthony said. “For me, again it’s just going in it’s learning it’s having fun and it’s playing baseball.”

Playing this sport is what Anthony has done since he was four years old with big league aspirations.

Anthony explained, “It’s what I knew what I wanted to do ever since I can walk I was holding a bat. Throwing a ball against the wall. So it’s been a dream of mine since I was a kid.”

One of the questions around the Red Sox this spring is: will Roman Anthony make the Opening Day roster?

WINK News asked Red Sox manager Alex Cora what he expects from the team’s top prospect during Spring Training.

Cora answered, “just like the other rookies that are here for their first big league camp. Just digest as much information as possible from the veterans and learn how we do it here. And then from Friday on, I know he has his goals. I know what he wants. It’s up to him.”