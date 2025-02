Manasota Key is steadily recovering from a challenging hurricane season, and residents are celebrating the reopening of a beloved local spot.

After five months of dedicated effort, the Lock ‘N Key Restaurant opened its doors again.

The area near Englewood Beach was significantly impacted by hurricanes Helene and Milton. The reopening of Lock ‘N Key is a welcome sight for both locals and visitors.

Jonathan and Tawnya Hile, Englewood residents, are frequent visitors of the restaurant.

“We had our wedding reception here. We got married right across on that beach,” said Jonathan Hile.

Jonathan said the workers are like family to them.

The hurricanes kept them away from this “family” for five months as Lock ‘N Key was one of many businesses affected on Manasota Key.

“It turned the whole place upside down,” said Mike Atamanchuk, owner and general manager of Lock ‘N Key.

The restaurant’s reopening on Tuesday welcomed back familiar faces like the Hiles and new diners.

“What I’m gonna enjoy today is getting a lot of fresh seafood because, obviously, in Illinois, you don’t get fresh seafood,” said Pam McFarland, a visitor from Illinois.

Though Englewood Beach remains closed, Atamanchuk shared that more businesses on Manasota Key have reopened than remain closed.

“We’re on our way back. We’re definitely on our way back. Our beach isn’t open yet. The parking lot is not open yet, but at the same time, too, the local businesses here are open, and we’re thriving so far,” said Atamanchuk.

The Hiles see Manasota Key and Englewood as symbols of resilience.

“After two storms and five months, the town is coming back together, and people are excited. People are happy. We couldn’t be happier to be here,” said Jonathan Hile.