Construction crews are hard at work making the Sanibel Causeway more resilient. The bridge is being fortified to withstand future storms.

Hurricane Ian knocked down the causeway two and a half years ago. Images of the collapsed structure in the water are still fresh in many residents’ minds. Repairing the Sanibel Causeway after Hurricane Ian. CREDIT: WINK News

The Sanibel Causeway is the island’s only connection to the mainland. Efforts are underway to not only restore it but also reinforce it against future storms.

“This causeway is built to sustain, right? Another Hurricane Ian, so a powerful hurricane of that magnitude,” said Janella Newsome, Director of Public Information for the Florida Department of Transportation.

Newsome explained the changes being made to prepare the bridge for the next hurricane.

“There’s several layers of protective sheet pile walls in each with a protective concrete cap. Island walls protect the causeway, island roadway, the sea wall protects the bridge approaches, the retaining walls protect the sides of the bridges,” said Newsome.

The Florida Department of Transportation and construction crews are nearing the completion of their work on the causeway.

“Lee County will be taking over after completion of the FDOT project to complete the Causeway Islands Park and the boat ramp restoration,” said Newsome.

As part of the second phase, Lee County plans to rebuild and redevelop recreational amenities on the Causeway Islands. The timeline for this phase is still unknown.

For now, FDOT will continue with more paving, drainage, and lighting improvements.

“This community already feels it. I mean, from the moment FDOT finished the temporary repairs in 13 days, and then immediately started working on the permanent repairs, and then all of the resiliency features that have been added, I know they feel much more comfortable and most of all, safe,” said Newsome.

Lee County cautions that the area remains an active construction zone, and recreational activities are not allowed at this time.

Newsome mentioned that this could change in about six months as part of the project’s second phase.