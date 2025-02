The Sanibel Community Church has completed its remarkable rebuild after Hurricane Ian devastated their place of worship over two years ago.

The church, a staple in the community, faced a tough journey to restoration.

“It’s more than just a building and a price tag. It’s part of the community’s identity,” said Jeramie Rinne, the Senior Pastor of Sanibel Community Church.

Hurricane Ian left the church in ruins, but with determination and community support, the members pushed forward.

“Then suddenly, ta-da, you have a building to use,” said Rinne.

Rinne shared the challenges faced during the rebuilding process.

“You got to keep going, you have to keep rebuilding. But people are also running out of gas, they’re running out of money, they’re running out of perseverance,” said Rinne.

Bob Dineen, a church member, emphasized the importance of community in overcoming the obstacles.

“It almost looks like an impossible task… When you get the whole community to come together to accomplish miracles, that’s what makes it work,” said Dineen.

Dan Adams, Executive Vice President of Stevens Construction, described the initial state of the church.

“When we were brought in. It was a disaster,” said Adams.

“The whole campus was five feet underwater. So all of the buildings had to be completely gutted and redone,” said Adams.

With new floors, windows, HVAC, and electrical systems, the church has a refreshed appearance. However, Pastor Rinne emphasized that the church’s true foundation is its congregation.

“It’s that fellowship between the people that really is the fabric of the community, not a building, even though the building’s important,” said Rinne. “Our church is a better church because we went through this valley of suffering together.”

The historic stained glass in the century-old chapel stands as a testament to resilience.

“It is kind of a symbol of just the church’s resilience and its faith and ultimately, God’s faithfulness to us,” said Rinne.