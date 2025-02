This winter season in Southwest Florida has been rampant with illness, from flu to viral infections.

These illnesses can be hard on kids and adults, and what many people don’t realize is that they can also lead to another medical condition that impacts the lungs.

“Pleurisy can happen on the heels of a viral infection,” said Dr. Alan Hyslop.

Pleurisy is an inflammation of the lining of the lungs. When inflamed, the tissue layers rub against each other, causing sharp pains.

“When you take a deep breath or upon coughing, and it can also happen even in certain positions, too, like bending over,” Hyslop said.

Doctor Hyslop said that that sudden, intense pain can be alarming.

“It is scary in the moment. Anybody who has had that type of pain can relate that it does feel like something really terrible’s happening,” he said.

He said that pleurisy is usually mild and, with time and rest, will eventually heal on its own in most cases, but any severe or concerning symptoms should be discussed with a doctor.

“You want to rule out or exclude other causes that are life-threatening,” he said.

The condition can affect anyone, even children.

“Pediatric population. Certainly, a lot of kids are getting viral illnesses, so I’m sure they’re experiencing that. Obviously, they are not as apt to describe their pain probably as well,” he said.

Along with the sharp pain, other symptoms include fever, shortness of breath, coughing and issues swallowing.