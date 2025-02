Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking increased cloud coverage along with milder conditions this Tuesday afternoon.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “Expect another warm day ahead. The biggest thing we are monitoring is the temperature change from this morning to the afternoon. Throughout the day, expect clouds and sun.”

Tuesday

Temperatures are starting to cooler this Tuesday, with a partly cloudy sky continuing throughout the afternoon.

While most will stray dry, a stray shower will develop inland Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Highs top out in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Wednesday

The Weather Authority is tracking another cold front that is set to arrive Wednesday night.

While most of Wednesday will stay dry, isolated rain showers will move into Southwest Florida Wednesday evening and continue overnight.

Temperatures will be warmer,r with highs in the lower to mid-80s.

Thursday

Colder weather is moving in, with temperatures Thursday afternoon looking to stay below normal for this time of year.

Highs top out in the mid-70s.

We’ll see some clouds Thursday morning, with clouds moving out throughout Thursday afternoon