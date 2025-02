Credit: Naples Zoo

A previously injured young bobcat has been released back into the wild through the collaborative efforts of several Florida environmental agencies.

The female bobcat was struck by a car in late November, where an on-duty Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer later discovered it.

The injured animal was taken to the Emergency Pet Hospital of Collier County for overnight stabilization.

Once it was stabilized, the bobcat was transferred to the Conservancy of Southwest Florida for further care.

She was then transported to Naples Zoo for a comprehensive examination, which revealed she had a fractured right pelvis. Credit: Naples Zoo

The bobcat had been marked with a subdermal chip as part of research being conducted by FWC to determine the cause of a neurological disorder known as feline leukomyelopathy.

Neurological disorders have been found in both Florida panthers and bobcats.

Once the injured feline was admitted to Naples Zoo’s care, it underwent eight weeks of rehabilitation and received specialized care.

Credit: Naples Zoo

After recovering, the FWC fitted the animal with a tracking collar before releasing it back into an undisclosed wooden area in Naples.

Post-release tracking data shows her moving freely, traveling several miles across north Naples.

According to the FWC, bobcats are generally twice the size of your average domesticated cat. They have noticeable features, including pointed ears with short, black tufts and tan to yellowish brown fur with dark brown or black streaks. Credit: Naples Zoo

These efficient hunters normally gather their food at night, sleeping for only 2 to 3 hours. Their diet consists of squirrels, rabbits, rats and occasionally feral cats or domestic chickens.