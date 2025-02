Alva neighbors have made an urgent call to action to “Defend Alva and North River Road from overdevelopment.”

On Monday at 9:30 a.m., Lee County staff will present proposed amendments to Lee County’s Comprehensive Plan to the Commissioners in the chambers on the second floor.

The article states that “the proposed amendments strike language to accommodate the possibility that, in the future, the County may be required to convert portions of these areas from septic to centralized sewer.” (CPA2024-0007). Credit: Alva Inc.

Alva and North Olga neighbors fear this will open the door for even more development.

Neighbors call the changes significant and say removing the language in the rural future land use category is a thinly veiled attempt to increase density and intensity in rural areas by allowing 40 ft. homesites just ten feet apart and attached single-family homes.

Neil Communities’ proposed development includes 380 single-family homes and other amenities like a boat dock. The development group said its plan includes increased preserve areas and a minimum lot size of 40 ft. by 100 ft. Credit: Alva Inc.

The developer says it will cover connection fees and sewer extension costs for its project.

Neighbors say changes to the comprehensive plan, which covers areas beyond this project, could result in mandatory assessments for surrounding property owners to cover the costs of forced utility connections.

WINK News will attend the Lee County Commissioner meeting. Our reporters will continue to update you on new developments as they occur.