Lee County commissioners have approved amendments to the county’s comprehensive plan that could lead to redevelopment in a rural community.

The area near the intersection of North River Road and Owl Creek Drive, close to the Lee Civic Center, is now at the center of potential changes.

On Monday at 9:30 a.m., Lee County staff presented proposed amendments to Lee County’s Comprehensive Plan to the Commissioners in the chambers on the second floor.Â

The article states that “the proposed amendments strike language to accommodate the possibility that, in the future, the County may be required to convert portions of these areas from septic to centralized sewer.” Credit: Alva Inc.

Residents are not surprised by the decision, despite their efforts to maintain their way of life. Commissioners cite a new state law related to water quality as a driving force behind the amendments.

Alva and North Olga neighbors fear this will open the door for even more development.

“The biggest concern is destroying a rural community; it’s the last rural corridor that’s left in Lee County,” said Denise Eberle, who lives in Alva and opposes the changes.

Eberle and her neighbors are determined to defend Alva and North River Road from redevelopment. They voiced their concerns about the potential conversion of septic systems to centralized sewer systems.

“The men and women who have worked hard to build this community and live out there and not provide them the services or give them the support to economic development,” said a speaker from the community.

Neighbors call the changes significant and say removing the language in the rural future land use category is a thinly veiled attempt to increase density and intensity in rural areas by allowing 40-foot homesites just 10 feet apart and attached single-family homes.

Neil Communities’ proposed development includes 1,400 single-family homes and other amenities like a boat dock. The development group said its plan includes increased preserve areas and a minimum lot size of 40 feet by 100 feet. Credit: Alva Inc.

The developer says it will cover connection fees and sewer extension costs for its project.

Despite the opposition, the proposal moved forward, with officials explaining that it ensures compliance with the new state law.

“It’s because we want our privacy, we want the peace, we want the tranquility, we want big land,” Eberle said, emphasizing what makes Alva unique.

“In the area, we do not want sewer and water; we have wonderful wells and septic tanks, and we are happy,” said another local resident about the potential water changes.

Neighbors said changes to the comprehensive plan, which covers areas beyond this project, could result in mandatory assessments for surrounding property owners to cover the costs of forced utility connections.

Next, the state will review the changes before returning them to commissioners for a final vote next month. If approved, the plan will be adopted immediately.