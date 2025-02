Cape Coral is considering fast-tracking a project to address an ongoing water shortage by getting more residents onto city water. The discussion will happen at Cape Coral City Hall.

Some residents, like Adam Welsh, prefer using well water. “I mean, it’s easy to maintain,” said Welsh. “Who knows what’s in city water,” he added.

The city’s Utilities Extension Project aims to bring potable water to neighborhoods like Welsh’s off Kismet Parkway. Due to the water shortage in Northeast Cape, the city council is considering speeding up the project.

“This is the thing that will keep our trades moving forward, and that is our economic generator in this city, the primary one, if you will, by far, and so it’s money well spent to accelerate these things,” said a council spokesperson.

The plan involves prioritizing the UEP area known as North 6, where Welsh lives, expanding its boundary, and moving the completion date up by five years from its original 2035 target.

However, the project comes with significant costs. “It’s concerning. I mean, with the price of housing, and now this is an additional thing that’s added on to their mortgage,” said resident Susan Simms.

While some residents are eager to switch from well water, Welsh is not looking forward to the construction.

“Not too happy about that. You know, I would rather be on well water. Not a lot of people can afford the assessments that they’re increasingly getting. So, yeah, that’s not something I’m looking forward to,” said Welsh.

The city council is voting Wednesday night on whether to fast-track the project.

If you’d like to check which utilities extension area your neighborhood is in, click here.