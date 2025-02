A police cruiser was involved in a crash, forcing a 16-year-old girl to jump out of the way while waiting for her school bus.

The incident occurred at Hay Place and Price Boulevard in North Port on Wednesday morning.

The crash did not injure anybody.

The girl’s mother, Sarah Murray, shared a video of the crash captured by her security cameras.

“The officer that was behind him tried to pass him while he was turning left, which sent the SUV into my backyard, almost hitting my fence, and the officer’s SUV just barely missed my daughter, who was standing at the stop sign,” said Murray.

Murray expressed disbelief at the accident happening so close to their home, where her daughter waits for the bus every morning.

“Scary. My daughter was a little shaken up. She had text. Was texting me her whole bus ride to school, but she is OK,” said Murray.

WINK News shared the video with North Port Police Public Information Officer Josh Taylor.

“Vehicle one was going to take a left onto a side street, and it looked like the patrol vehicle from Punta Gorda was behind that vehicle was attempting to pass. Didn’t know that the vehicle was going to take a left, and they collided and kind of veered off from each other. [It] could have been a much more serious situation,” said Taylor.

The crash report from the North Port Police Department is still pending.

Taylor mentioned that it doesn’t look like any tickets will be issued.

According to Florida state statute, if a driver is making a left, that driver must ensure no one is passing them.

In this case, the Punta Gorda police officer passed the vehicle, making the left turn, resulting in minimal damage.