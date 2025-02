Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis supports the idea of eliminating property taxes, raising questions about the future funding of local communities. WINK News explored how this change could impact residents.

Property tax revenue is crucial for funding essential services.

Shelton Weeks, a real estate professor at Florida Gulf Coast University, explained the potential consequences.

“To the extent that property taxes are used to fund things that we actually need, then yes, they are helpful,” said Weeks.

Weeks noted that without property taxes, residents might see increased sales taxes or even the introduction of a state income tax to make up for the lost revenue.

“The most likely alternative, it would probably involve a significant increase in, say, sales tax or going to a state income tax. You still got to generate the revenue,” said Weeks. “Property tax that is collected each year in the state of Florida, it’s a staggering amount.”

In Lee County, property tax revenue for this fiscal year is more than $600 million. In Collier County, it’s nearly $574 million, and in Charlotte County, it’s $267 million. This money funds courts, law enforcement, and in some counties, schools.

Taylor Breyley a Fort Myers resident, expressed concerns about spending.

“Hospitals and emergency that they are putting money towards the right things, but there are some areas that need work,” said Breyley.

If property taxes are eliminated, tough decisions would need to be made about which services to cut.

“You got to figure out what it is that we’re going to eliminate. Are those emergency services,” Weeks said. “Some very tough choices that would have to be made if you had a system put in place that didn’t generate the same amount of revenue.”

Eliminating property taxes would require a constitutional amendment, needing a 60% supermajority of voter support.

This topic is expected to be a significant point of discussion during Florida’s legislative session beginning March 4.