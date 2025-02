The Xi Omicron Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. is introducing something fresh to Southwest Florida.

They are preparing to host an event on May 3 that delves into the rich history of Blacks in the context of the Kentucky Derby.

Willitone Petit is the president of the Xi Omicron Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc.

He said that he wanted to do something unique for the area.

“We decided, let’s switch it up and bring something different to the community,” said Petit. “So hence why the derby actually came into fruition. Let’s find something different. Let’s think outside of the box.”

While the Kentucky Derby might not typically evoke thoughts of Blacks, its history is deeply intertwined with Black heritage.

“I’m not sure that everybody knows, but back when the Kentucky Derby actually started in 1875, the first person that actually won the Kentucky Derby was an African American by the name of Oliver Lewis,” said Petit.

He added, “During that time frame, you had the Jim Crow laws that came into effect, so a lot of these African Americans that were jockeys didn’t have the opportunity to either race again. So from the time that he won the race until he passed away, I believe, back in the 1920s, 1930s, that was the only time he was able to race.”

The fraternity aims to use this event to support future generations through educational scholarships.

“This event is going to help support our scholarship endeavors,” said Petit. “We have the Walt Wester Scholarship Fund, and also the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity Scholarship Fund, where we award deserving high school students and also college students who are continuing to further their education,” said Petit.

He concluded, “You don’t want to miss out on this opportunity. This is something new that we’re bringing to the community, and we plan on doing this for years and years to come.”

The event invites attendees to don their finest Kentucky Derby attire for an enjoyable day benefiting a worthy cause.

It will take place on Saturday, May 3, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the DoubleTree at Bell Tower.