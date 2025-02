The Gladiolus Food Pantry in Lee County is playing a crucial role in the fight against food insecurity.

The Harry Chapin Food Bank in Fort Myers plays a crucial role in supporting smaller food banks in the area like the Gladiolus Food Pantry. A third of the food supply at the Gladiolus Food Pantry. comes from the Harry Chapin Food Bank, making the March to a Million Meals campaign vital for the thousands they serve.

Without the partner agencies, Harry Chapin Food Bank couldn’t get as much food into the hands of people who need it.

Wednesday morning, people from all backgrounds and ages gathered at the pantry, waiting patiently to shop for free groceries. Many shared their stories and struggles, finding relief in the ability to feed themselves and their loved ones.

When asked what big struggles are faced, Zachary Motal said, “Paying bills, not being able to work because of my disability,”

He is a veteran who served in six wars and faces hefty medical bills.

“The economy is bad,” Motal added, highlighting a common struggle among those facing food insecurity.

“Everything is getting expensive,” said another visitor, echoing the sentiments of many.

Miriam Ortiz, founder and executive director of the Gladiolus Food Pantry, emphasized the importance of choice at the pantry. People can choose what they need, rather than receiving pre-selected items.

“A lot of people struggle first with their rent. So they’re like, ‘Oh, I pay my rent or buy food.’ So that’s why they come here,” said Ortiz.

Ortiz explained that they are not there to feed people for the whole month but to help supplement their budget.

The pantry offers fresh produce, meats, and other essentials. “Wednesday, I call it our fun day,” Ortiz said, pointing out that this is when everything is given out to those in need.

In 2024, they served over 28,000 people with the help of more than 200 volunteers, most of whom are senior citizens.

Ortiz encouraged donations to March to a Million, emphasizing the impact of even small contributions. “It’s important to help everyone, if you can… $5 or $10 goes a long way,” she said.

“It goes towards helping families stay sustained with food and to keep them fed, keep those children fed. It’s important. It’s amazing that they can take such little money and feed so many people. Not everybody has the money to donate, but those that do are amazing,” said Motal when asked about the importance of donations.

Motal plans to give back by volunteering his time at the pantry.

The Gladiolus Food Pantry stands as a beacon of kindness, showing that a simple meal is more than just food—it’s a reminder that no one is truly alone.

