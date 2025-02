Women in Lee County now have the opportunity to learn self-defense skills from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

The course aims to empower women by preparing them for unexpected situations.

Heather Turco, a crime prevention practitioner with LCSO, helps women prepare for the unexpected.

“Things can change very quickly. We discuss road rage. We discuss safety in your vehicle; if you think you’re being followed, what would you do?” said Turco.

Turco teaches several crime prevention classes, including one called R.E.A.D.Y.

“Ready stands for respond with empowerment and awareness to defend yourself, R, E, A, D, Y,” said Turco.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in three women has experienced sexual harassment in a public place, and one in four women has experienced an attempted or completed sexual assault.

The two-hour self-defense class covers personal safety, situational awareness, crisis rehearsal and defensive hardware, such as a personal alarm.

“We always say, get verbal; when you start to get stuck, get verbal. And sometimes that’s all it takes. It’s a stop, get back, back off,” said Turco.

Turco demonstrated basic moves that can help women defend themselves.

“If my predator’s behind me, I can hammer strike, and we do seize and squeeze. Hammer strike, seize and squeeze, hammer strike, seize and squeeze. If you ask any man, that’s gonna probably knock them down,” said Turco.

The course emphasizes physical defense if someone acts violently.

“What we can do physically if somebody puts their hands on us in an unsafe or violent manner,” said Turco.

Turco highlighted the importance of being prepared for dangerous situations.

“If you have that conversation; if this: then that, then if something happens, it’s still going to be scary, but you will at least have a plan and know what to do,” said Turco.

For those interested in training with the sheriff’s office, a course will be held on Friday at 4 p.m. at the LCSO Outreach Center in Gulf Coast Town Center.

More information on how to sign up for future classes can be found here.