Marco Island continues to face challenges in filling its seventh council member seat.

Despite efforts by the Marco Island City Council, the seat remains vacant months after former council member Greg Folley left office.

“It’s an absolute debacle. That’s what it is,” said Marco resident Pat Kaufman.

The council remains deadlocked at three votes to three, leaving the community frustrated with the lack of progress.

“I think they can’t get anything done, so there is no issue to side with, but they need to pick another person to be on the council,” Kaufman said.

Resident Bill Austin echoed this sentiment, saying, “We’d like to see them get to work and start doing the business of the people.”

In a unanimous decision, the council voted to reopen the application process for the vacant seat. However, some residents, like John Martini, have suggested a different approach.

“So instead of having arguments and discourse week after week, why not let the voters make a decision again? It’s the basis of democracy,” Martini said.

Austin agreed, saying, “I would go back for another vote. Absolutely.”

Despite these calls, the council is adhering to its charter, which requires the remaining members to appoint a candidate by a majority vote.

“They really just need to get it together, put their big people pants on, and pick someone else so that we can deal with the problems we have on this island,” Kaufman said.

Martini added, “It’s just time to stop the arguing. That’s not what we put you up there for. Thank you.”

The community’s priority remains finding a solution that benefits Marco Island.