This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help the community with the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and if you can help, you could earn a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Bobbie Ellis has a warrant for her arrest out of Lee County.

Investigators tell WINK News the 30-year-old tried to steal a cart full of items from Dollar Tree.

When officers caught up to her, they said she had a knife and marijuana on her.

After a few days in jail, she was released on the condition she’d show up for court.

Investigators said he didn’t and that he may be in Southeast Cape Coral.

Norman Sevell also has a warrant for his arrest out of Collier County.

He is accused of missing court on possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia charges.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers told us he has a history of drug offenses. The 37-year-old was last living in North Naples and working as a bartender.

35-year-old Alfred Worthy Smith is wanted in Lee County for violating probation on burglary charges and providing false information to a pawnbroker.

Look for him in Northwest Cape Coral.

If you have seen any of these people, contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous.