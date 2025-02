President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order Tuesday to try to reduce the costs of in vitro fertilization (IVF) for Americans.

The order says recommendations should “protect IVF access and aggressively reduce out-of-pocket and health plan costs for such treatments.”

The cost for one cycle of an IVF treatment can range from $12,000 to $25,000.

Some couples need many cycles of treatments to get pregnant.

IVF is often not covered by insurance,e which can add to the financial burden.

The White House says as many as one in seven couples trying to have a baby are unable to conceive.

Department of Health and Human Services data reports that more than 85,000 infants were born through IVF in 2021.

The White House says the general U.S. fertility rate is at another historic low.

The rate dropped 3% from 2022 to 2023. From 2014 to 2020, it consistently decreased by 2% annually.

Policy recommendations to ensure reliable access to IVF will be developed and submitted in the next three months.