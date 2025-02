Credit: Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office

A woman in Punta Gorda faces charges after housing and hiding a missing teenager, according to a report.

Sherry J. Novelli, 61, is charged with interfering with the custody of a minor and contributing to delinquency.

On Feb. 10, Charlotte County deputies responded to Crossroads Hope Academy regarding a missing teenage boy. The boy had permission to visit South County Park but was not found when staff went to retrieve him.

According to a CCSO news release, deputies learned of an earlier incident involving Novelli, a volunteer with the Crossroads Hope Academy, who was attempting to adopt the teen. She had been asked to leave Crossroads and cease contact with the youth.

Novelli told deputies she last saw the boy at South County Park, where she brought him food.

The case was handed to a detective, who discovered Novelli had purchased the boy’s cell phone and was providing service for it. She also opened a bank account in his name.

Novelli claimed she did not know the boy’s whereabouts but suggested he might be in Tampa. She wanted to know what steps were being taken to find him, according to CCSO.

Further investigation revealed Novelli had been to the CCSO Administration Office, seeking to remove the teen from Crossroads for homeschooling and work. She was upset when told she had no legal grounds as she was not his guardian. No legal adoption steps had been taken.

The sheriff’s office said the teen’s phone was traced to Venice, where Novelli had a dentist appointment. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office found the teen in Novelli’s car at a dental office parking lot. Both were taken into custody.

Sheriff Bill Prummell commented, “Youth who are enrolled at Crossroads Hope Academy have already had a rough go of things. To further complicate their lives is not a ‘motherly’ thing to do, and it only further harms them.”

The teen admitted planning to run away after learning Novelli could no longer see him at Crossroads.

According to CCSO, Novelli had set him up in a condo, providing alcohol, cigarettes, and a marijuana vape pen. She also gave him a laptop for communication. The teen stated there was no sexual relationship with Novelli.

Novelli confessed to the detective and was arrested on charges of Interference with Child Custody and Contributing to the Delinquency or Dependency of a Child. She was transported to the Charlotte County Jail and has since bonded out.