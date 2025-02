Passengers at Southwest Florida International Airport are facing delays due to ongoing renovation issues.

The Port Authority Board of Commissioners recently discussed extending their contract with Manhattan Construction by an additional month, delaying the renovation project further.

Commissioners expressed frustration over the lack of progress and answers.

“The more I find out, the more questions I have,” said Lee County District 3 Commissioner David Mulicka.

Lee County District 1 Commissioner and Chairman Kevin Ruane shared similar sentiments.

“I’ve had many meetings with Manhattan, with staff, with Atkins, and it’s unfortunate we have not gotten enough information, and we’re trying to do that, and I think we’re at the fork in the road,” said Ruane.

The meeting concluded with a decision to extend Manhattan Construction’s contract by another 30 days.

“The rubber has got to meet the road at some point, so, I think we need a very busy 30 days to make sure that we get the answers so we can make a decision,” said Lee County District 5 Commissioner Michael Greenwell.

Ruane apologized for any role he might have played in the delay.

“I honestly feel like we haven’t gotten ample information that I’ve continued to ask for,” he said.

Potential litigation between the county, construction and design firms was mentioned again.

“Manhattan knows kind of what their liquidated damages may be related to any delay they might be responsible for, and Atkins certainly knows that there was a design error made here,” said Lee County District 4 Commissioner Brian Hamman.

Hamman also questioned, “How did we get so badly delayed, and who’s going to be held accountable and what are we going to do to make sure that we hold them accountable for that?”

The only concrete decision made was to set a special meeting in March.

“We’ll set or request that the board set a special meeting for the port sometime in March and or at your regular meeting to bring the path forward,” said Lee County Attorney Richard Wesch.

Commissioners hope this meeting will help resolve the Phase One construction issues and get the project back on track.