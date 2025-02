Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking a warm and breezy Wednesday, and scattered rain is expected this evening.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “A warm front lifting through our area will bump up temperatures this Wednesday. In the afternoon, expect scattered rain to appear into the evening hours.”

Wednesday

The Weather Authority is tracking another cold front that is set to arrive Wednesday night.

While most of Wednesday will stay dry, scattered rain and a few storms will move into Southwest Florida later in the afternoon and continue throughout the evening.

Wednesday afternoon will be breezy and warm, with highs in the lower to mid-80s. Â Â

Thursday

Colder weather is moving in, and temperatures Thursday afternoon are expected to stay below normal for this time of year.

Highs will top out in the mid-70s.

We’ll see some clouds Thursday morning, and clouds will move out throughout Thursday afternoon.Â

Friday

Temperatures will start colder Friday morning with many communities starting in the 40s.

We’ll see a lot of sunshine with chilly temperatures throughout Friday afternoon.

Highs top out in the lower to mid-70s.

Expect a breezy North wind with gusts ranging from 20 to 25 mph.Â