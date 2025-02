Cape Coral police badge. Credit: WINK

The Cape Coral Police Department has arrested a 12-year-old accused of shooting a 13-year-old.

Police arrested the child on Wednesday after an investigation was conducted regarding the Feb. 13 shooting in a neighborhood located on Skyline Boulevard.

Upon arrival, they found the victim in the front passenger seat of a vehicle with a gunshot wound to his back.

The victim was transported to a local hospital. According to the CCPD, the victim is in recovery.

Two people and the alleged shooter fled the scene. The two people were later found and arrested.

During an investigation by the CCPD violent crimes unit, they found that the vehicle the victim was shot in had been stolen in Cape Coral earlier that evening.

Another vehicle had also been stolen with two handguns, one of which was used in the shooting.

Further investigation found the shooting to be accidental.

The 12-year-old was later arrested and charged with grand theft auto, grand theft of a firearm, possession of a firearm while being a minor and engagement in criminal offense with weapons.