President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that could soon prevent transgender individuals from serving in the military.

The U.S. Army announced it will no longer allow transgender individuals to enlist or cover gender transition-related procedures for service members.

Marine veteran Joel Daugherty shared his thoughts on the decision.

“It shouldn’t matter because you’re a human being, and you’ve committed yourself. You’ve made a commitment to this country to serve it. Who cares what you are sexually; doesn’t matter,” said Daugherty.

Daugherty and his son have served in the military.

“I have a son who’s gay. He served in the military. It didn’t affect him one way or the other,” said Daugherty.

Army veteran Michael Mason believes the policy strengthens the military structure.

“It’s male and female. You were born a male, you go into services male. You were born a female, you go into services a female. That’s how it is,” said Mason.

Mason also highlighted practical challenges based on his military experience.

“When you have barracks, you got 30, 40, 50 people in a barracks-like that, and it’s they’re all male, or they’re all female,” said Mason.

Details for those already serving remain unclear.

A memo posted to X by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth stated that “individuals with gender dysphoria have volunteered to serve our country and will be treated with dignity and respect.”

Marine recruiters have not yet received official orders regarding the policy but expect to soon.