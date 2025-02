Construction in Fort Myers Beach is causing confusion and concern for visitors and residents alike.

The ongoing projects have left sidewalks, curbs, and crosswalks in disrepair since Hurricane Ian hit in 2022.

Katie Campbell, a visitor, shared her experience navigating the area.

“We rented a car as a family, and when we were pulling into the hotel, there’s only one way to go, but it’s kind of confusing with this rotary project that’s going on,” said Campbell. “So I went up what’s considered a one-way, but it’s not labeled a one-way, because it’s under construction. I was stuck in a pile of sand and dirt with my whole family coming in from the airport at night.”

Mayor Dan Allers of Fort Myers Beach highlighted the delays in these smaller-scale projects, which are caught up in FEMA’s processes.

“I know it’s probably not in the TDC’s realm of funding, but it’s the alligator closest to the boat, right? It’s the thing that people talk about if they can’t get around safely, if they can’t get around freely, or they don’t feel safe crossing a road because there’s no sign there, and we’re waiting for FEMA to obligate something,” said Allers.

Campbell expressed concern for her children’s safety amidst the construction.

“My little girls wanted to walk over here by themselves, which I wasn’t too happy about. Normally, they can because they’re older, but it’s very dangerous,” said Campbell.

Another visitor, Dan Akberstlck, recounted his experience dealing with the construction.

“Across the bridge, because there’s construction, you got to walk it across there,” said Akberstlck.

Akberstlck said there is a need for local investment in the area.

“As a tourist coming down here? We’ve been down here for a month. I love to see the local areas take part of their money and invest it locally. That’s what we have to do up in Michigan, and so it’s a great, great plan to do a little bit of both,” said Akberstlck.

Despite efforts, WINK News was unable to reach the mayor or any Tourist Development Council members to discuss potential independent undertakings of these projects.

Residents are open to the idea of local investment, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.