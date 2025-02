Due to online threats, security has been heightened at Riverdale High School in Lee County and Pine Ridge Middle School in Collier County.

That increased presence was noticed by students and parents during drop-off on Thursday.

This comes as students and parents face the distressing trend of social media threats impacting school safety.

At Pine Ridge Middle School, Wednesday, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office responded to an online threat made by a 14-year-old girl.

Deputies arrested her, and she faces multiple charges, including making written threats to kill or do bodily injury.

“Everything worked as it should to enable our deputies to quickly investigate this concerning social media post, identify the student responsible for it and make an arrest,” said Collier County Sheriff Kevin Rambosk.

Officials emphasize the importance of reporting online threats rather than reposting them. The sheriff’s office advises contacting 911, the non-emergency line or Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers coordinator Trish Routte said, “A lot of kids shy away from speaking out because they are nervous about getting bullied.”

The sheriff’s office is promoting the Fortify FL app, which allows anonymous reporting of suspicious activity.

This incident follows the arrest of another student by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office last week for threats targeting Cypress Lake High School.

Riverdale High School is also increasing security measures after a threat was discovered in one of its bathrooms.

The threat specifically mentioned Feb. 20.

The principal sent an email to parents stating that the Lee County Sheriff’s Office does not consider the threat credible but is still searching for the person responsible.

Students, staff and guests will undergo routine screenings by Opengate for weapons or contraband. Extra deputies will also be present on campus.