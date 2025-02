Lee County commissioners are considering moving forward with a new approach to the sheriff’s budget for increased transparency. This discussion follows WINK News investigations revealing the FBI is investigating Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno.

The proposal involves creating a Municipal Service Taxing Unit (MSTU) for the sheriff’s budget. Currently, the sheriff’s budget comes from the county’s general fund.

“What I want to do is take the Sheriff’s Office and put it on its own line item on your tax bill, so that you can see how much you’re spending on law enforcement, and then you can have a separate conversation about, ‘is this the right amount to be spending? Is the increase, the right increase, or the decrease?'” said Commissioner Lee County Brian Hamman.

Commissioners raised concerns about how cities like Cape Coral and Fort Myers would participate in the taxing with the fear of that the Sheriff would walk away from certain services like jail operations. Hamman doesn’t believe that will happen.

Hamman emphasized the need for other departments to receive adequate funding.

“You know, our population is growing so rapidly, and we’ve had to spend a lot of money on law enforcement, which is our top priority, and we only get a certain amount of new money every year from the new taxpayers who move here. If we give all of that new money to the sheriff’s office, well then that doesn’t leave anything left over for the other departments. And I want to make sure that we have good parks and other good departments as well, so that they have enough money to serve this rapidly growing population,” said Hamman.

Commissioner Pendergrass mentioned the ongoing FBI investigation into Sheriff Carmine Marceno, suggesting a cautious wait-and-see approach to budget decisions.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded with a statement acknowledging the discussions on the potential MSTU.

“We take our responsibility to use taxpayer funds responsibly, efficiently and effectively very seriously. The Sheriff will continue to operate transparently and cooperatively with the Board of County Commissioners, assuring our residents and their property is safe and secure,” said the statement.

Commissioners plan to assess the cost of a study on the MSTU process and present the estimate at a future board meeting.