A Cape Coral resident was on board the Delta flight that crash-landed in Toronto.

You may be familiar with the plane that flipped upside down on a Toronto runway on Monday.

Nate Richie was on that plane traveling from Fort Myers to Minneapolis and then to Toronto when the incident occurred.

Richie described the experience, sharing the harrowing moments inside the plane during the crash.

“The plane started wobbling immediately, and you could feel that we were sliding sideways, and that’s when I knew that we were in trouble,” said Richie. “And about that time is when we started to roll over and just very loud, chaotic on a screaming, things flying everywhere through the air, disorienting. I slammed against the side of the plane; slammed against the guy next to me, and we became inverted, and we slid for, I don’t know how long it seemed like, a long time until we stopped,” he said.

Richie is now driving back home.

His wife and daughter are eagerly awaiting his return to Cape Coral, anticipating a joyful reunion after the terrifying experience.