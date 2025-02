A Port Charlotte man has been sentenced to two life sentences for robbing a store at gunpoint.

The severity of the punishment comes as 28-year-old Shamar Dameon Blair committed the crime after being released from prison for other crimes he had committed.

He was also sentenced Thursday morning to 30 years in prison for attempted robbery with a firearm while masked.

Blair was convicted on Friday for two counts of robbery with a firearm while masked.

According to the state attorney’s office, on May 1, 2019, Blair went into a convenience store at the corner of Bayshore Road and Edgewater Drive in Port Charlotte.

He walked into the store and jumped over the counter, waving a firearm and demanding money.

There were three employees in the store. Two employees were behind the counter, and another was in the freezer.

Blair threatened two of them at gunpoint to open the cash register, but neither knew how.

He then robbed one of the employees of their personal items as they lay close to the ground near each other.

When the third employee returned, they were also robbed at gunpoint.

Blair has two pending cases in Charlotte County.