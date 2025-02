Children are exposed to harmful chemicals daily through toys, personal care products, food, furniture, clothes and building materials. Even the air they breathe can contain pollutants.

Studies indicate that exposure at a young age can lead to long-term health consequences.

“There are like 2,000 extra additives and chemicals in the foods that weren’t even there 40, 50 years ago,” said one concerned individual.

Another person added, “I know microplastics is the big thing right now, but no, I think water is the chemical that you’re exposed to the most.”

One study revealed that 25% of children’s toys contain harmful substances. More than 80,000 chemicals are used in the toy market, most of which have not been regulated or studied.

Recent research also shows that even low-level lead poisoning can severely affect a child’s health.

“The main thing that people are concerned about is neural development,” said Dr. Sally Brown, Ph.D. Research Professor at the University of Washington School of Environmental Health.

Lead is often found in construction materials, plumbing, soil and car batteries, especially in homes built before 1978.

Research indicates that about 3.6 million American homes with at least one child have significant lead paint hazards.

“No amount of lead is a good amount of lead,” said Brown.

To ensure children’s safety, it’s essential to test older homes for lead. Keeping indoor air free from smoke, dust and mold, checking labels on toys and household items and providing ventilation can help avoid inhaling toxic substances.

A study of 8,500 U.S. children found that an air pollutant from farming, ammonium nitrate, is linked to poor learning and memory in 9- and 10-year-olds.

This pollutant is also associated with Alzheimer’s and dementia in adults. Children are more vulnerable to chemical exposure partly due to their lower body weight compared to adults.