Scientists from Mote Marine Laboratory in Sarasota recently accomplished a groundbreaking field test using two new technologies to combat red tide.

This innovative effort comes as red tide has impacted Sanibel in recent weeks.

The field test successfully eliminated 70% of red tide bacteria, marking a significant achievement. However, scientists aim to scale up these efforts and improve deployment methods for broader applications.

Kevin Calridge from Mote Marine Laboratory explained that their approach involves spraying Mote’s CLEAR technology directly into red tide-infested waters. This is followed by deploying Heartland’s XTREME technology formula, which instantly destroys the red tide bacteria cells.

David Spiers from Heartland Energy Company detailed the process, saying, “We dropped about 41 gallons at about five inches below the surface. After our two hour test, we had a 78 plus kill rate.”

Scientists conducted thorough examinations of the water post-treatment to ensure comprehensive data collection. Calridge said, “We selected areas to test pre and post in the water column, at the surface and near the bottom, so you can see the efficacy, the success or failure of the product and over time.”

The implications of this research are significant for the Southwest Florida community, where many people live near the water.

Spiers emphasized the benefit, saying, “Once the extreme is deployed in the water, immediately the odors in that toxic smell that makes everybody have that nasal congestion and sore throat are eliminated.”

While Mote Marine Laboratory considers the 70% reduction in red tide cells a victory, the organization acknowledges that red tide occurs naturally and cannot be completely eradicated.

Heartland Energy Company is prepared to deploy its technology across Florida to combat red tide.