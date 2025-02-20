Shane McClanahan ready to make comeback for Rays

Shane McClanahan feels good to be back after being sidelined for more than a year because of an elbow injury that required Tommy John Surgery.

“Really good. Last year sucked,” McClanahan said. “It was tough, in all seriousness. It was tough mentally, tough physically and I’m glad to be back. I missed it a lot. I missed being out there, good and the bad. I just miss competing alongside these guys.”

Now that he’s back, the Cape Coral alum says he’s not the same pitcher he was before.

“There’s a little bit of a different feel and kind of appreciation I have for the game as opposed to just winning,” McClanahan said. “I can appreciate what it takes to just be here and be present in the moment, as opposed to always looking forward to what’s next.”

The lefty ace wasn’t happy about his year away, but says he learned a lot that he’s bringing to the Rays’ rotation this season.

“I feel like the ball is coming out easier,” McClanahan said. “I feel like I’m spinning it a lot better.”

And friends in the clubhouse can’t wait to see him in action.

“I’m excited to see him with a hitter in the box,” Rays’ pitcher Drew Rasmussen said. “It’s just been so long and I’m really happy for him.”

Sounds like the two-time All-Star is ready to go whenever the Rays give him the ball.

McClanahan threw live batting practice on Tuesday and hopes to be ready to go for an opening day start.