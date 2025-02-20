Shane McClanahan ready to make comeback for Rays

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
Shane McClanahan feels good to be back after being Sidelined for more than a year because of Tommy John surgery.
Find your cowboy boots and giddy on down to the rodeo.
Lee County commissioners are considering moving forward a new approach to the sheriff’s budget for increased transparency. This discussion follows WINK News investigations revealing the FBI is investigating Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno.
Scientists from Mote Marine Laboratory in Sarasota recently accomplished a groundbreaking field test using two new technologies to combat red tide.
A man accused of kidnapping a two-year-old girl from Fort Myers is now under arrest.
WINK News is continuing our March to a Million Meals, raising money for the Harry Chapin Food Bank.
The Marco Island Civil Air Patrol got their WALDO camera system in December, and WINK News reporter Amy Galo got to see how it all works.
A new executive order signed by President Trump could soon prevent transgender individuals from serving in the military.
A Cape Coral resident was on board the Delta flight that crash-landed in Toronto.
Children are exposed to harmful chemicals daily through toys, personal care products, food, furniture, clothes and building materials. Even the air they breathe can contain pollutants.
The Southwest Florida Eagle Cam captured some morning activity at an eagle’s nest that recently saw tragedy befall two eaglets.
Florida congressman Mario Diaz-Balart contacted WINK News to exclusively inform us about two state bills aimed at increasing protection during school threats.
A Port Charlotte man has been sentenced to two life sentences for robbing a store at gunpoint.
The Cape Coral Police Department has arrested a 12-year-old accused of shooting a 13-year-old.
A Bokeelia man has pleaded guilty to possession of child sexual abuse material.
Shane McClanahan feels good to be back after being sidelined for more than a year because of an elbow injury that required Tommy John Surgery.
“Really good. Last year sucked,” McClanahan said. “It was tough, in all seriousness. It was tough mentally, tough physically and I’m glad to be back. I missed it a lot. I missed being out there, good and the bad. I just miss competing alongside these guys.”
Now that he’s back, the Cape Coral alum says he’s not the same pitcher he was before.
“There’s a little bit of a different feel and kind of appreciation I have for the game as opposed to just winning,” McClanahan said. “I can appreciate what it takes to just be here and be present in the moment, as opposed to always looking forward to what’s next.”
The lefty ace wasn’t happy about his year away, but says he learned a lot that he’s bringing to the Rays’ rotation this season.
“I feel like the ball is coming out easier,” McClanahan said. “I feel like I’m spinning it a lot better.”
And friends in the clubhouse can’t wait to see him in action.
“I’m excited to see him with a hitter in the box,” Rays’ pitcher Drew Rasmussen said. “It’s just been so long and I’m really happy for him.”
Sounds like the two-time All-Star is ready to go whenever the Rays give him the ball.
McClanahan threw live batting practice on Tuesday and hopes to be ready to go for an opening day start.