A new bill in the Florida Senate could ban Skittles, Fruit Loops, and other treats.

Senator Jonathan Martin filed Senate Bill 560, which prohibited Florida businesses from selling foods containing certain chemical additives.

Two additives are Yellow 5 (tartrazine) and Blue 1; both food dyes are used in Skittles.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the two ingredients are also used in other soft drinks, sweets, and cereals, such as Doritos, Fruit Loops, Gatorade, and pickle relish.

The FDA currently approves the ingredients; however, the Center for Science in the Public Interest said Yellow 5 can trigger hyperactivity in children, and Blue 1 can present a small cancer risk.

“Parents are very busy, but when the selection is a bunch of foods that contain these harmful ingredients, it limits the ability for people to put food on the table that is going to be healthy and a good choice for their family,” said Samantha Gaebel, a supporter of the Senator Martin’s bill.

“Consumers have the power, and they’re not using it,” said Rob Aumick, who’s against the senator’s bill. “You don’t need to ban anything. The FDA already has to list everything that’s on there. Don’t take it off the shelf.”

“Just pay attention to those food labels,” said Erika Graziani, a registered dietitian with Lee Health. “If you see the red number three or anything that might say red dye, I would just steer away.”

While Senator Martin’s bill would ban Skittles and other products sold in Florida, you might still be able to taste the rainbow.

Other countries have bans on these ingredients, and Skittles has substituted them with healthier alternatives.

If approved, the bill would go into effect July 1, but manufacturers would have until 2028 to remove the ingredients.

Here’s the complete list of additives that would be prohibited under Senator Martin’s bill: