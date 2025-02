Katherine R. Geuther. Credit: Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman accused of soliciting prostitution at an aroma therapy business in Port Charlotte.

Deputies arrested Katherine R. Geuther, 21, following an undercover investigation into a Port Charlotte business that claimed to provide aroma therapy.

Detectives investigated the business, “Bumble Bee—The Scent Shop,” after discovering several young women depicted on its website from anonymous tipsters.

An undercover detective arranged an appointment at the aroma therapy business to verify the authenticity of the claims.

Geuther greeted the detective at the business entrance, led him to a small room with a massage table and a desk, and stated the costs for a 30- or 60-minute appointment.

While the detective prepped for the session, Geuther allegedly stepped out for a moment, returning to the room with her clothes removed and attempting to initiate a sexual encounter.

The detective declined and headed for the exit.

CCSO then returned and arrested Geuther for attempting to solicit prostitution.

She was transported to the Charlotte County Jail and has since bonded out.