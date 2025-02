Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking a cold front, which will bring less humidity and cooler conditions this Thursday afternoon.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “A cold front moving through the Southwest Florida area is bringing less humidity and cloud coverage. This will lead to a cooler and less humid day overall.”

Thursday

The Weather Authority is tracking a cold front moving south of Southwest Florida, which will bring cooler and less humid conditions this Thursday afternoon.

Highs top out in the mid to upper 70s.

Clouds will also be moving out throughout Thursday afternoon.Â

Friday

Temperatures will start colder on Friday mornings, with many communities starting in the 40s.

We’ll see a lot of sunshine with chilly temperatures throughout Friday afternoon.

Highs top out in the lower to mid-70s.

Expect a breezy North wind with gusts ranging from 20 to 25 mph.Â

Saturday

Gorgeous weather is in the forecast for your weekend beach plans, and thankfully, the red tide will not impact them.

Expect a partly cloudy sky throughout your Saturday, with temperatures in the mid-70s.

Beyond the beach, enjoy the first weekend of spring training baseball games.