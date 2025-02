Credit: Johnathan Minehan

Better Together held its annual “Night of a Million Dreams” gala to raise funds to keep children out of foster care and strengthen families.

The event took place Thursday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at The Ritz-Carlton Naples, TiburĂłn. Inspired by the theme “Once Upon a Time.” The evening featured dinner, dueling pianos, a live auction, and stories of transformed lives.

Proceeds benefited from Better Together programs to assist families in need in Southwest Florida. WINK News’ Lindsay Sablan led the event’s introduction.

Chadd Hodges, Andrea Hodges, Christian Spilker and Kelli Spilker chaired the event. Tickets were priced at $500 per person and $5,000 for tables of eight.

This year’s exclusive presenting title sponsor was Peter Rivera of Gaea Landscaping. He recently became a board member for both United Way and Better Together.

He spoke about his experience with BetterTogether and the help he has contributed to them over the years.

“I’ve worked with them for three to four years now and have been a sponsor for two,” Rivera said. “Every year, they continue to move that ceiling that they set for themselves and they always surpass that goal. So they’re on a mission to continually grow and help have an impact on the community.”

For Rivera, BetterTogether has been an opportunity to become involved in his community and help people who may need assistance. Last year, Rivera and Gaea Landscaping donated $50,000 to the previous gala, and this year, they donated $25,000.

“I think it’s a matter of educating people that not everybody that’s homeless is homeless because they choose to be there,” Rivera said. “But you know, I think everybody deserves an opportunity. Of course, there are laws and regulations that we have to follow. I think we can find a happy medium to continue to assist those that need that help.”

He has enjoyed his experience with BetterTogether, helping to translate for individuals in need during Hurricane Ian. Gaea Landscaping plans to continue sponsoring BetterTogether and appreciates the efforts to help those in need.

Several Sponsors donated to the cause:

DeAngelis Diamond

Gulfshore Life

LeeCorp Homes

Priority Marketing

Summit Church

Attendees had several options for how much to sponsor, including Enchanted Castle Sponsors for $15,000, Royal Knight Sponsors for $10,000, Timeless Tale Sponsors for $5,000, Golden Apple Sponsors for $2,500, and Fund a Dream Sponsors for $500.

The event raised a total of $621,050.

Megan Rose, CEO of Better Together, expressed gratitude for the community’s support.

“We are so grateful for our amazing lineup of sponsors this year,” said Rose. “With the community’s support, we can change the trajectory of children’s lives and make our dream of ending foster care a reality.”

Rose and her team have been working to help keep families together and provide a resource for those in need to find jobs and stay afloat.

“We’ve learned that we can help families with budgeting, problem-solving, help them find a better job and get a job that helps people quickly,” Rose said. “We’ve also been helping people be able to buy a home, rent a home, and that’s what’s really important for us.”

First established in 2015, Better Together has worked with several organizations to develop the best help for those in need. The nonprofit has expanded its reach to six regions in Florida, serving 48 counties.

“Sometimes, in a rough situation, it can be really hard to navigate, but we partner with St. Mathews House and Salvation Army, and we’ve gotten really creative when it comes to coming up with solutions,” Rose said.

Better Together plans to have more events in the future, including a nationwide day of second chances, which will allow many to access job-finding resources in the community.