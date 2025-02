Flames engulfed a garage in Cape Coral, turning a firefighting effort into a rescue mission for two dogs trapped inside.

No one was home when the fire broke out, but firefighters found the dogs unconscious.

Thanks to the quick actions of the Cape Coral Fire Department and Lee County EMS, both dogs were saved using special oxygen masks.

Jean Bobis, a board member of the Dog Obedience Club of Lee County, emphasized the importance of the masks.

“Panic. People were panicking, getting the dogs out and resuscitating them, and they came alive,” said Bobis.

Bobis explained the critical role of pet oxygen masks in saving animals affected by smoke inhalation.

“It will save their lives. They usually inhale too much smoke, and they need to get their lungs to expand,” said Bobis.

In 2019, Bobis was inspired to start a fundraiser for pet oxygen masks after seeing a TV segment on their importance.

Bobis and the Dog Obedience Club of Lee County donated these masks to fire stations across the county, leading to the rescue of the dogs on Northeast 12th Terrace.

“I mean, it felt good like we did something good for the community,” said Bobis. “And I’m sure the families were very grateful for what we did for them.”

These efforts highlight the vital role of community-driven initiatives in saving lives.