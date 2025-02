The first Caribbean Film Festival in North Naples kicked off this weekend, bringing a unique cinematic experience to the area.

David Garonzik, the festival organizer, shared his excitement for the event.

“There is not a single film in this festival that’s not awesome,” said Garonzik.

The four-day event features 19 films from seven countries, showcasing the rich history and culture of the Caribbean.

“It’s taken me a year to put together this festival,” said Garonzik. David Garonzik talks to WINK News about his latest festival. CREDIT: WINK News

He emphasized the challenges filmmakers face in the Caribbean.

“To get equipment, to get the resources, and so for someone to make a film in the Caribbean, shoot the film in the Caribbean, edit the film, and complete it, and then get it out into the world,” said Garonzik.

The festival runs through Sunday and aims to enrich attendees with its artistic offerings.

“Naples needs this kind of stuff. It needs this kind of artistic experience,” said Aaron Alper, an attendee, “and it’s so invigorating to leave a film like this, knowing that you’re more enriched afterwards.”

With films from Jamaica, Trinidad and Barbados, Garonzik hopes the festival leaves a lasting impression on its audience.

“Perseverance conquers all. That’s what it’s all about. That’s my relationship to Jamaica. That’s what Jamaica taught me,” said Garonzik.

For those interested in exploring Caribbean culture through film, the festival offers a rare opportunity to do so right in North Naples.

Click here to purchase tickets.