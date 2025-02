Cracklin’ Jacks in Golden Gate is basking in the spotlight after its feature on Food Network with Guy Fieri aired for the first time.

The buzz began even before the episode aired on the Food Network, with locals flocking to the restaurant following social media posts.

Joseph Stone, chef at Cracklin’ Jacks, said, “Ever since people started posting about it on Facebook it got shared to this page and shared to that page. And everyone in Naples as of last week has just been flocking here, as you see right now. It’s just an absolute experience, and we love every second of it.”

The restaurant is known for its authentic Everglades cuisine, offering dishes like gator, frog legs, and catfish. The owners are excited to introduce the food to visitors in Naples.

“It’s awesome for people that are visiting Naples to come out and actually try Gator, frog legs, catfish, like, all the good stuff that the Everglades is known for that is authentic here at Cracklin’ Jacks,” said Stone.

Meanwhile, Molto Trattoria in Naples, which aired its episode on Valentine’s Day, is also experiencing the benefits of national exposure. Francesca Neri, owner of Molto Trattoria, shared her surprise at the restaurant’s newfound fame.

“We had many, many, many people, even today, congratulating with us about the experience. So I guess the exposure was multiplied by a number of viewers,” said Neri.

Craig Hubber, a seasonal visitor, expressed his amusement at the restaurant’s success, saying, “It’s funny that I wasn’t aware that they did get the national exposure. I’m not surprised by it whatsoever. But now the problem is I’ll probably wait, be waiting even longer for a table now than I normally do.”

Despite the potential wait times, locals are thrilled for the restaurant’s success that the Food Network contributed to.

“Everybody deserves to have a little bit of being popular like we did,” Neri said.

As Cracklin’ Jacks and Molto Trattoria enjoy their moment in the spotlight, the culinary scene in Southwest Florida continues to thrive.