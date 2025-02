A Collier County woman found herself back in jail less than an hour after she had been released.

Forty-year-old Janice Hale is accused of crashing into several cars and fleeing from deputies on Feb. 12.

On Thursday, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office released dashcam footage showing a white Dodge Charger swerving through an intersection on U.S. Highway 41.

It is unknown if Hale owns this vehicle.

The car narrowly missed a police cruiser and hit a curb, shredding two tires.

Despite the damage, Hale continued driving, hitting several more cars before losing control and running into a ditch just past Lakewood Boulevard.

She then tried to run away on foot but was apprehended.

Deputies arrested Hale, who has now been charged with fleeing law enforcement and leaving a scene of a crash involving property damage.

Her original arrest was for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and failure to have vehicle liability insurance.