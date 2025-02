Florida’s Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, is on a mission to talk about fluoride in drinking water.

He is not shy about his opposition.

Dr. Ladapo recently visited a Lee County meeting, where commissioners voted to remove fluoride earlier this month.

However, Fort Myers council members have not yet agreed to make the change.

“I wasn’t there at Fort Myers, but I certainly support commissioners acting in the best interest of their communities,” said Ladapo.

Dr. Ladapo explained that his concerns started after a federal ruling last year requiring the EPA to perform its regulatory duties around fluoride.

He was surprised by the lack of awareness, even among health professionals.

“This was something that that I wasn’t even aware of,” said Ladapo.

In November, Ladapo released guidance to communities across the state, citing studies showing a clear association between fluoride exposure and adverse health outcomes, including neurotoxicity and effects on the thyroid.

Dr. Martinez from First Street Family in Fort Myers expressed concerns about the lack of research on fluoride removal.

“What we don’t want is to rip it out of our water, and not have those benefits that have been protecting lower-income populations,” said Martinez.

Ladapo addressed critics who argue that underserved communities lack access to fluoride.

“I’d say first, it’s just not supported by data,” said Ladapo.

He emphasized that dental health goes beyond water fluoridation, pointing to access to toothpaste and education about good dental practices.

Ladapo clarified that the debate is not about whether fluoride is beneficial for dental health, but whether it should be in drinking water.

A majority of Florida communities that have removed fluoride are conservative areas, such as Collier and Lee counties and the city of Naples.

When asked if the issue is political, Ladapo said it should not be.