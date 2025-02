A series of Naples restaurants spotlighted on “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” proves that “Triple D” doubles business for venues featured on the national TV show hosted by Guy Fieri.

The chef-owners of The Rooster Food + Drink and Molto Trattoria in Naples and Cracklin’ Jacks in Golden Gate are the first to reap the benefits from being featured on the Food Network show, but episodes featuring Mykonos Kuzina, The 239 and The Local in North Naples are on deck in the publicity pipeline. Fieri tells the local scratch restaurateurs to prepare to see business boom after appearing on his popular show.

“What it feels like is that we’ve doubled in business,” said Chef Bryan “Bubba” Sutton of the Rooster. “Everything that Guy said has come true. He’s like, ‘You don’t understand what’s about to happen, but it’s all about to happen for you.’ We have pretty much doubled in our business because of him.”

